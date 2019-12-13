Bhadrak: A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly raping a minor girl in Keshpur village under Bhadrak Rural police limits in Bhadrak district December 10.

The accused has been identified as Nandu Das, a resident of Dhauli village under Simulia police limits in Balasore district. Das was arrested by police while he was hiding in his sister’s house in Jalanga village in the same locality.

According to police officials, the 10-year-old girl was alone at her home when the accused targeted her. Her parents were away from the house to attend a social function. Disturbed over the incident, the girl remained silent for two days. However, she narrated her ordeal to her mother after her health condition deteriorated.

Later, the victim was admitted to District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in critical condition late Thursday night. Her father lodged an FIR with the Bhadrak Rural Police in this connection.

The accused will be forwarded to court Friday after his medical test.

PNN