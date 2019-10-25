Jajpur: A man accused in a rape case reportedly escaped from Jajpur sub-jail Thursday evening. The jail authorities came to know about it after he failed to show up for regular activities in jail Friday morning.

The rape accused has been identified as Rajesh Munda. A complaint has been registered at Jajpur Town police station in this connection.

According to the jail officials, Rajesh was arrested on charges of rape and was lodged at Jajpur sub-jail. He hatched a plan and managed to scale the jail boundary wall to escape Thursday night.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, police said.