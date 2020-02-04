Balasore: In a rare incident, a rape accused exchanged garlands with the victim as per Hindu tradition on the premises of Balasore jail here Monday.

According to reports, Bikash Das (25), a resident of Baisinga area in Mayurbhanj district, was in a physical relationship with a young girl of his locality on the pretext of marriage. After being influenced by some persons, he started avoiding her and the relationship between the two soured.

Later, the young girl lodged a complaint at the Rupsa Police Station against the youth alleging rape. Based on the complaint, Bikash was arrested and forwarded to the court.

Few days after the incident, the families of both accused and victim wanted to settle the matter outside the court. Following the consent of family members, the youth and the girl sought permission from the jail authorities for the wedding.

Acknowledging the noble initiative, the court also permitted the accused and victim to go ahead with marriage and directed the jail authorities to make arrangements for the ceremony.

The wedding was conducted as per Hindu rituals on premises of the Jail. Their marriage was registered by a temple at the locality.

PNN