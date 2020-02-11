Ferozabad (UP): An inspector and a station house officer belonging to Shikohabad and Kotla Road repsectively have been suspended following the murder of the father of a rape victim by the accused Monday night. They have been slapped with the punishment for dereliction of duty.

The rape victim’s family told local reporters that the rape accused had threatened that if they did not withdraw the rape case against him, he would eliminate them. Sources said the family had informed the police about this development but no action was taken.

The police said Monday night, when the victim’s father was returning home in Tilak Nagar, he was accosted and shot dead by the accused. He died on the spot. The police have set up five teams to arrest the accused.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sachind Patel said the accused would be arrested at the earliest. He said the accused, Aachman Upadhyaya, was in Shikohabad in August 2019 when the rape incident took place, but he had not been arrested even though his property had been attached on court orders.

Upadhyaya would pressure the victim’s family to withdraw the case against him. He reportedly told the family that he would eliminate a member within five days if they did not take back the case.

