Palghar (Maharashtra): The Vasai Court Sessions Judge Aditi Kadam granted Tuesday bail of Rs 25,000 to TV actor Pearl Puri. He was arrested recently on charges of alleged molestation and rape of a five-year-old girl. Pearl Puri has constantly denied the accusation.

Following a complaint by the victim’s family, the Waliv Police had arrested Pearl, June 4. He was then remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody, creating a sensation in the entertainment industry. Pearl’s lawyer Chetan Patil said the copy of the bail order is still awaited. He informed that his client is likely to walk out of the Thane Jail later Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the lawyer of the complainant contended that the police did not get any opportunity to investigate the case. He added they would challenge the bail order in the Bombay High Court.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) of Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar (MBVV), Sanjaykumar Patil, had said that the alleged crime was perpetrated on the minor girl when the accused actor was shooting at a location in the Naigaon area near Vasai in October 2019.

The victim had identified the accused by the character he enacted in a television serial during the Vasai shooting. Then her statement was recorded by the police.

Though the victim did not mention the sexual assault, the police placed her medical report on the record. The victim’s father – also a co-actor with Puri – had submitted certain evidences to the Versova Police in Mumbai where the FIR was lodged last month.

After that the Versova Police (Mumbai) transferred the matter to the Waliv Police in Palghar as the incident occured in its jurisdiction, following which the latter arrested Pearl after initial investigation.

Hailing from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, Pearl (31) has acted in several commercials and teleserials, including Naagin 3. He has also taken part in a couple of Bigg Boss editions.