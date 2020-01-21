Thakurmunda: Setting a rare example in jail reforms, the authorities at Karanjia Sub-Jail in Mayurbhanj district facilitated the marriage of an under-trial prisoner (UTP) with the girl she was accused of raping.

Kumar Hembrum of Saripada under Jharpokharia police station limits tied the nuptial knot with the victim on the jail premises in the presence of the sub-register, Jail superintendent, legal counsel and family members of the accused and the victim, sources said.

A registered marriage was held following the order of the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mayurbhanj, the jail superintendent said.

Sources said Kumar, who was working as a driver in a private firm, had fallen in love with the girl when he had gone to her Mirigilendi village under Karanjia police station limits.

Even as their relation was getting steady, her family members and the villagers opposed their proximity. On a complaint filed by the girl’s family, police arrested Kumar and lodged him in jail March 25, on charges of abduction and rape.

PNN