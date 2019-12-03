Buxar: In a gruesome incident akin to the Hyderabad veterinary doctor killing, a girl was shot dead and burnt after being allegedly raped in Kukudha village of Bihar’s Buxar district Monday night, police said Tuesday.

Police recovered the charred body of the girl Tuesday morning (around 6.00am) from a deserted field under the jurisdiction of Itadhi police station, Buxar Dy SP Satish Kumar told this agency. Buxar is around 100 km from the capital Patna.

“After being informed by people police recovered the body of a girl who was burnt above her waist,” the Dy SP informed. He added that it looked the girl was raped before being murdered.

The officer said the identity and age of the victim were yet to be ascertained. “Wether the girl is a minor or major will be clear once the post-mortem report comes,” said Kumar.

Itadhi police station officials told this agency that the girl was allegedly raped and shot dead by the perpetrators before being burnt with the intention to destroy the evidence.

The victim was shot one bullet in her head, they said adding that police have recovered an empty cartridge from the spot.

Hundreds of villagers gathered at the spot in the morning but none of them could identify the girl as she was badly burnt above waist.

Efforts to contact DSP Upendra Nath Verma turned futile as he did pick the phone call.

The Bihar happening has come close on heels of the chilling incident in Hyderabad where a young veterinarian was burnt to death after she was gang raped by four men, November 27. The deceased’s body was found dumped under the culvert at Shadnagar, November 28 morning.

All the four men – including a truck driver and three helpers – involved in the gruesome murder were arrested Novemver 29.

PTI