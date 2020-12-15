Berhampur: Issues for tainted Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi are increasing by the day. Now a woman from Gandhinagar area in Ganjam district has lodged an FIR at Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai alleging that Panigrahi had forced her to lodge a rape case against Sanakhemundi MLA Ramesh Jena in 2016.

The woman Tuesday said that the Gopalpur MLA promised her to give a job to her daughter in TATA Motors in 2016. In return of the favour, Panigrahi asked the woman to lodge a rape case against Ramesh Jena in the police station.

However, Panigrahi didn’t keep his promise and duped her, she added.

On the other hand, the SP advised the woman to lodge the same complaint at the Crime Barnch of Odisha as the cops of the crime branch department are presently probing the Gopalpur MLA case.

Notably, the three-time MLA was arrested December 3 from his residence and was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. Panigrahi was arrested for his alleged involvement in a job fraud racket. Currently, he is lodged in Jharpada jail. The report was lodged by Tata Motors at the Cyber Police Station.

Tata Motors officials had lodged a report accusing Akash Pathak — son of suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak — of duping several job aspirants on the pretext of providing them with jobs in the automobile major. Akash allegedly duped 67 persons from Gopalpur by impersonating as the Managing Director of the company. Tata Motors authorities had come up with a clarification saying that Akash had never been a Tata Motors employee.

PNN