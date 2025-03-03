Kuanrmunda: A rape convict, who had been released from jail on bail, was shot dead with arrows by a couple Saturday night under Biramitrapur police limits in Sundargarh district, police said Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Anuraj alias Raj Kumar Yadav (36) from Aurangabad in Bihar.

The accused couple has been arrested, police said, adding that they have registered a case (71/25) in this connection and initiated an investigation.

According to the police, Raj Kumar worked as a plumber and was staying in a rented house near an under-construction water tank in Kuanrmunda block.

In 2023, he was jailed for allegedly raping the accused woman, his neighbour. Recently, he was released from prison on bail. After his release, Raj Kumar reportedly entered the woman’s house Saturday night, issued threats, and misbehaved with her.

Enraged by his actions, the woman and her husband attacked him with arrows. Police recovered Raj Kumar’s body from a pond near the water tank, Sunday. His chest was pierced with three poison-tipped arrows, which were seized. Another arrow was recovered from the couple’s house.

Biramitrapur police station officer in-charge Ramprasad Nag, Kuanrmunda outpost officer Abhaya Mahapatra, and a forensic team from Sundargarh visited the crime scene for investigation. During questioning, the couple confessed that Raj Kumar again attempted to assault the woman after returning from jail. Frustrated by his repeated harassment, the couple planned and executed the murder.

PNN