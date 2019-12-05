Malda: In a rerun of the Hyderabad veterinary doctor’s murder, a young woman’s charred body was found in a mango orchard in West Bengal’s Malda district, Thursday. It raised suspicion that she was raped and killed, a senior police officer said.

It seems that the process in which the Hyderabad victim was killed has become the modus operandi for more and more of these perverts. Thursday itself, there was this case of an attempt to burn a rape victim to death in Unnao.

The body of the woman found here has suffered severe burns, making it difficult to ascertain the woman’s identity, DSP Prasanta Debnath said.

Local farmers spotted the body in English Bazar Police Station area in the morning, following which they raised an alarm, the DCP, who visited the site along with SP Alok Rajoria, said.

“Prima facie it seems that the victim is in her early 20s. Her body has several injury marks. We have sent it for post-mortem to Malda medical college,” Debnath said and added that a probe has been initiated in the case.

Sources in the police department said that initial investigations indicated she was raped and strangulated to death and then her body set on fire. A pair of slippers and several matchsticks was found near the body, they said.

Similar incidents have also been reported from Buxar in Bihar and Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh over the past week.

