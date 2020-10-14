Chitrakoot (UP): A Dalit teenage girl, who was allegedly raped by three men, has ended her life by hanging herself in this district of UP. Chitrakoot SP Ankit Mittal said the 15-year-old Dalit girl hanged herself in her house in the Manikpur area, Tuesday. After the girl’s death, her family members alleged she was raped by three men in a forest area October 8, the officer said.

On the basis of a complaint from the victim’s family members, a former village head’s son Kishan Upadhyay and two others – Ashish and Satish – have been arrested. They have been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and POCSO Act, Mittal said.

The family members alleged that the girl ended her life as her complaint was not registered. It is a charge denied by the police, who said that the victim’s kin had not given any application to lodge an FIR.

Also read: Shocking! 7 men gangrape woman in Bihar, kill her 5-yr-old son

The SP said the post-mortem did not confirm rape and the samples would now be sent to a Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL). The girl will be cremated Wednesday in the village. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Dalit girl’s cremation.

The victim’s father alleged that after raping his daughter, the accused left her with her hands and legs tied. He said police brought her home, but did not register an FIR.

Two policemen have been suspended for laxity Wednesday following the alleged gangrape and suicide of the girl. Mittal said prima facie, it seemed that there was laxity in discharge of duty by Karvi police station SHO Jaishankar Singh and Sub-Inspector Anil Sahu, the in-charge of Sariaya police outpost. “Both of them have been suspended,” he said.

Mittal also said that Tuesday night, IG Chitrakoot range K Satyanarayan and District Magistrate Sheshmani Pandey met the family of the victim. They assured them of justice.

The incident comes close on the heels of a 19-year-old Dalit woman succumbing in a Delhi hospital. She was allegedly gnagraped by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, triggering a nationwide outrage.