Patna: Repeatedly raped allegedly by her father, a 28-year-old woman killed her 8-month-old daughter before committing suicide in Bihar’s Gaya district Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Lakhibagh area under the Mufassil police station. The victim had also filed a complaint before the SSP of Gaya and at the women’s police station a week ago, but no action was taken on it.

The husband of the victim also tried to commit suicide when he saw her wife hanging from a ceiling fan with their infant daughter lying dead on the bed. But he was saved by his neighbours.

“My wife’s father was continuously raping her. As no one helped her, she went to the SSP office and the women’s police station a week ago, but the police thought it to be a domestic matter and sent her home,” the victim’s husband said.

“Her father raped her again after she returned from the police station. The cops did not understand the gravity of the crime and showed callous attitude. She became helpless and hence took the extreme step,” he added.

The accused father is absconding.

“We have registered an FIR on the basis of the statement given by the victim’s husband. Efforts are on to nab the accused,” said K.K. Singh, investigating officer of Mufassil police station.