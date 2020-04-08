Khurda: To keep a strict vigil on lockdown violators, the Khurda district administration has decided to form the Rapid Response Team (RRT). The RRT will make sure the lockdown guidelines are followed without fail in the entire district, informed Khurda collector Sitanshu Kumar Rout.

The RRT has been formed to make the lockdown successful and more effective, he added.

The number of COVID-19 patients has been increasing day by day and has reached 42 in the state. Number of patients is higher in the Capital city. Fearing that it might soon lead to the third phase or community spread, the district administration has been taking every measure to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

The RRT team will be formed in every panchyat and ward level. The team will consist of NSS, NCC, Bharat Scout and Guide, Sechha Sebi Sangathan and Biju Yuba Bahin.

Khordha district sub collector instructed each BDO of the block to start the program immediately.

Taking the team members, a WhatsApp group will be opened. The team members will keep an eye on news related to their area and take precautions to avoid gathering and breaking of the lockdown guidelines.

The team will keep the administration officers updated on the developments in their area through the WhatsApp group. Accordingly, the block and district level officers will take proper steps on it.

“The team will keep an eye on the movement of foreign and outside state returnees. They will also keep watch on persons and families who are under home quarantine and families. They will be in regular contact with the quarantined families and keep the administration informed on their health status,” the Collector said.

They will also prepare a list of poor people, labourers and needy persons. The team will also collect information on the persons who are suffering from cold and coughs for several days in their areas. With this they will help the Fire Brigade Team to sanitise their area and keep their area clean.

