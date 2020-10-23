Mumbai: Rapper Badshah Friday shared a picture of the sunburn he recent got on his face while vacationing in Maldives.

“Sunburnt,” he captioned the Instagram image.

View this post on Instagram Sunburnt A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah) on Oct 23, 2020 at 1:42am PDT

Redness and peeled skin is clearly visible on Badshah’s face. Reacting to the post, singer Armaan Malik commented: “Bad burn.”

“Oh no,” actress Mrunal Thakur expressed her shock.

Actor Varun Dhawan, who also recently visited Maldives, could relate to Badshah. “Same,” he commented.

Badshah recently released a new anthem for Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

The video of the song features SRK apart from the rapper.