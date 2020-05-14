Mumbai: Rapper Raftaar in recent times have done a lot to help those in distress due to the lockdown. Now he has come up with a livestream as part of his initiative ‘Chess For Charity’. This is to help raise funds for background dancers who are without work due to lockdown.

Prominent faces

The second edition of the initiative, which Raftaar started with in collaboration with comedian Samay Raina, brings together prominent personalities. Among them are comedians Kenny Sebastian, Biswa K Rath and Tanmay Bhat, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and dancer Raghav Juyal,

Return gift

“COVID 19 outbreak has proved to be a major setback to millions financially, emotionally and mentally. I’ve been a part of the dance community and understand the problems they might be facing due to this lockdown. So wanted to help in whatever way I could. This dance community gave me my identity, so I want to give them back something as return gift,” Raftaar said in a statement Thursday.

The proceeds raised from the event will be donated to ‘Charitable Trusts Parivartan’, ‘4Dog’Sake India’ and ‘Cine Dancers Association’.

The 31-year-old rapper said a friend of his from the ‘Cine Dancers’ Association told him about the concerns and setbacks they were facing. After that, he and Samay planned the initiative.

“All of us are in this crisis together. It is only humane to lend a helping hand wherever needed. Now is the time to stand together, humans and animals alike,” Raftaar, who is also a regular face in MTV Roadies, added.

Video describing plight of dancers

Recently, a group of dancers came together to appeal to the entertainment fraternity for financial assistance. They said their savings were running out and they had nothing to survive on. The video featured a number of backup dancers. They narrated how difficult it has become for them to survive amid the nationwide lockdown since March.

Agencies