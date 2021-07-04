Kendrapara: Good news for animal lovers! 18-years old captive female albino crocodile Mali laid eggs a week back at Dangamala Crocodile Research and breeding centre in Bhitarkanika National park.

This is the second time the rare whitish colour estuarine crocodile has laid eggs and has been guarding the eggs.

Earlier in 2018, the captive albino-Mali-had laid nearly 21 eggs. But hatchlings did not come out from the eggs, forest official sources said.

The forest personnel maintained that this time also the captive albino had given infertility eggs.

When the female reptile attains adulthood, she normally lays eggs whether the female reptile generally mate with a male or not.

The female reptile lays 30 to 40 numbers of infertile eggs and guards the eggs. The reptile destroyed the eggs if the hatchling did not emerge from the eggs, forest officials said.

The albino Mali was hatched in 2003 .Later, more than half decades, the albino was left at the pen of Dangamala Crocodile Research and breeding centre within Kanika Range at Bhitarkanika National park, to attract the tourist.

She was the major attraction for the tourists at Bhitarkanika next to 46-years old albino-Gori, which is one of the rare Albino in the Asian sub continent.

This year, the 46-years old female captive albino failed to lay eggs. Last time in 2019, Gori had laid around 32 eggs but all were turned to be infertile eggs.

