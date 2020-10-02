Bhadrak: A Ghol fish commonly called as Teleia was caught by a fisherman from Chandanipal of Dhamra in Bhadrak district Friday and sold to a trader of West Bengal at a whooping price of Rs 1,43,000.

The fisherman went into the deep sea from Dhamra port two days ago and returned with the rare fish. The weight of the fish is about 22 kilogram and each kilogram of the fish will be sold at Rs 6,500, sources said.

The Ghol fish (Protonibea diacanthus) is a type of croaker fish usually found mostly in Indian and Pacific Oceans along the coast of Pakistan, Bangladesh and India. The fish is exported in huge numbers to Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia for medicinal use.

Also known as ‘Sea Gold’, the fish is prized for the medicinal value of its fins, which are used by pharmaceutical companies to make dissolvable stitches.

Last year a group of fishermen had caught 10 such rare fishes, weighing over 30 kilograms each in Bhadrak. They had sold the fish to a trader at Chandinipal fishing centre in Dhamra.

