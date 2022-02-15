Balugaon: A rare species of white-coloured ‘Leucistic Temminck’s Stint’ migratory winged guest was spotted Monday afternoon by a trustee of Mangalajodi Conservation Trust and bird guide Madhu Behera in Chilika Lake region, the guide informed Tuesday.

Behera said, he noticed the avian guest moving in and around the nearby areas of Mangalajodi sanctuary while taking some tourists in a boat for a ride and immediately captured the bird in his camera.

The migratory guest has two small brown spots each on its wings. However, it has yellow-coloured legs like other sub-species of the Temminck’s Stint family. The bird was searching for food near Baliajori creek when he spotted it, the bird guide added.

Meanwhile, the bird has been identified as a species of Leucistic Temminck’s Stint by honorary wildlife warden Subhendu Mallick.

It is pertinent to mention, the Leucistic Temminck’s Stint species of birds are usually seen in north Europe and Asian countries. The winged birds prefer to breed in south Scandinavia, Russia, Norway, Finland and Sweden and prefer to migrate to India during winter.

Two other species of the family namely Leucistic Northern shoveler and Leucistic Common moorhen were spotted in Mangalajodi last year, the honorary wildlife warden Mallick expressed.

PNN