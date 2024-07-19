Bhubaneswar: Every year Rasagola Dibasa is celebrated on the day of Niladri Bije. This year, author Subhransu Panda has created a Rasagola anthem which was launched at Soochana Bhawan here, Thursday. The anthem depicts the Jagannath culture, temple tradition entangled with the sweet dish, and the divine discord between Jagannath and Laxmi. Panda conceptualised and wrote the anthem, while Abhijeet Mishra composed and sang it.

On the occasion, Panda said, “The song is a fusion of mediaeval-era traditional Odia music and modern composition. Three parts of this anthem follow the pattern of three traditional songs composed by Upendra Bhanja, Salabega, and Banamali Dasa.” Odia Language Literature and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and acclaimed Odissi vocalist Shyamamani Devi attended the event.

On the occasion, Saswat Joshi and his students performed the song live on stage. Previously, the author-musician duo had made anthems on Chhenapoda and Odia Language, which made sensations on social media.