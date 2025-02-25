Mumbai: Young actress Rasha Thadani, daughter of film star Raveena Tandon, shared a picture of herself offering prayers in the holy water in Maha Kumbh.

Rasha took the image to Instagram stories, where she shared it. In the picture, the actress after taking a dip in the water was seen praying. She put the song “Ganga Dharay Shiv Ganga Dharay” as the background score to the picture.

Rasha and her mother Raveena February 24 attended the ‘Ganga Aarti’, where actress Katrina Kaif was seen too.

The mother-daughter duo joined Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati for the ‘Ganga Aarti’.

Parmarth Niketan, a spiritual ashram under the leadership of Pujya Swami Chidanand shared a tweet on X that read, “Raveena Tandon, @TandonRaveena, Katrina Kaif @KatrinaKaifFB, Beena Kaushal, Rasha Thadani, Abhishek Banerjee @abhishekaitc joined the Ganga Aarti at Aral Ghat in the divine presence of @PujyaSwamiji and Pujya @SadhviBhagawati ji. A truly divine #MahaKumbh experience.”

Meanwhile, Raveena also reached Prayagraj with Rasha Monday. She was spotted seeking blessings of Swami Chidanand Saraswati. The ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2‘ actress revealed that she will visit Kashi after this and celebrate Maha Shivratri there.

This is not the first time, Rasha and Raveena have been on a spiritual sojourn. The two are often seen visiting temples and offering prayers. In November last year, they visited the Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga temple in Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh.

Raveena shared a string of pictures from her divine visit. She revealed it was her 11th Jyotirling and Rasha’s 10th. In the images, the mother-daughter duo were seen posing next to the temple, with police officials and even shared videos as she shared a glimpse of the temple with her fans.

Raveena wrote: “Har Har Mahadev! My 11th Jyotirling, Rashas 10th. Started my journey 17 February 2023, My father’s Birthday and Mahashivratri, that day, I bid farewell to Papa immersing his Ashes in the Holy Ganga at Kashi Vishwanath and now completing the circle of my 12 jyotirlings In Kashi in February again on Mahashivratri, if Mahadev wills. For You Papa. We love and miss you .”

She then thanked her “baby” Rasha, for being her “rock and the beautiful Godsent angel that you are, for being my partner, having faith , and encouraging me at every point when I was tired, you are lucky to be blessed by Mahadev, so young.”

“Har Har Mahadev. Thank you all for being there who opening doors at every step sent by Mahadev to make the path easy .”

Rasha made her debut this year with “Azaad”, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, and debutant Aaman Devgan.

“Azaad” marked the Bollywood debut of Aaman Devgan, the nephew of Ajay Devgn, and Rasha. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor, known for creating acclaimed films like “Kai Po Che”, “Kedarnath”, “Rock On”, and “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.”

Maha Kumbh commenced January 13, 2025, in Prayagraj and is set to conclude February 26, during Maha Shivratri.

