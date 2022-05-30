Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans spinner Rashid Khan seemed to have fallen in love with the IPL trophy after his side won the title defeating Rajasthan Royals Sunday, while Yusuf Pathan — a member of the Royals side that lifted the trophy in 2008 under the legendary Shane Warne — was just happy to be there at the Narendra Modi Stadium Sunday night soaking in the electric atmosphere and catching up with former teammates.

These and many more such moments encapsulated the magical evening as Gujarat Titans, guided by the belief that nothing is impossible, won the prestigious trophy in its first year defeating the Royals by seven wickets.

Rashid Khan posted several images of him with the trophy on social media, unable to hide his excitement as he fulfilled his dream by giving one of his best performances in an IPL season.

Wishes kept pouring in from present and former cricketers who termed the Titans’ victory an amazing feat.

But before the title-contest started, Punjab Kings’ Liam Livingstone tweeted a poignant message, “Good luck to both teams tonight… the best two teams throughout the tournament in my opinion! @gujarat_titans vs @rajasthanroyals. may the best team win! But there will be a certain guy looking down tonight very proud of his boys in pink! #IPLFinal.” The England cricketer was undoubtedly referring to the late Shane Warne, who had guided the Royals to their maiden title in 2008.

Good luck to both teams tonight… the best two teams throughout the tournament in my opinion! @gujarat_titans vs @rajasthanroyals may the best team win! But there will be a certain guy looking down tonight very proud of his boys in pink! #IPLFinal — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) May 29, 2022

As soon as the match ended, the Titans were inundated in a sea of good wishes.

“Remember The Titans! Congratulations @hardikpandya7 and @gujarat_titans #IPLFinals,” wrote Wasim Jaffer.

“What a brilliant first season for @gujarat_titans. Big big congratulations to the captain @hardikpandya7 and the team. #IPL2022,” tweeted Cheteshwar Pujara.

What a brilliant first season for @gujarat_titans Big big congratulations to the captain @hardikpandya7 and the team. #IPL2022 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) May 29, 2022

“Congratulations @gujarat_titans for a phenomenal debut season. #IPLFinal #GTvsRR #ipl2022,” wrote Mayank Agarwal.

Amid a sea of congratulations, Yusuf Pathan — a member of the Royals side that won the IPL in 2008 — posted an image with his former teammates and wrote, “With a few members from the 2008 @rajasthanroyals team at the world’s largest cricket stadium. Loved spending some quality time with them, strolling down the memory lane. #IPLFinals #GTvsRR.”

With a few members from the 2008 @rajasthanroyals team at the world's largest cricket stadium. Loved spending some quality time with them, strolling down the memory lane. #IPLFinals #GTvsRR pic.twitter.com/Rcq7pmEX0Y — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) May 29, 2022

Pathan has scored a match-defining 56 in the 2008 final against the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.