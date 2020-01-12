Hong Kong: Rashid Khan was the best-placed Indian with a tied sixth-place finish while three of his compatriots slipped on the back nine at the Hong Kong Open, here Sunday.

Australia’s Wade Ormsby cruised to the victory with a four-under-par 66 in the final round at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

Ormsby totalled 17-under 263 for a wire-to-wire victory while Rashid (70) was nine-under 271.

SSP Chawrasia, who seemed to be in with a chance at one point in the tournament, dropped two bogeys and a double bogey in last 10 holes to finish T-22, while Shiv Kapur (71) also had three bogeys in last eight holes and finished T-18 at six-under.

Ajeetesh Sandhu (70) was T-41st, Rahil Gangjee (72) and S Chikkarangappa (72) were T-47th. Aman Raj (74) ended T-60.

Unlike his first win at the Hong Kong Open in 2017 where he won by a single shot, Ormsby enjoyed a more comfortable victory as he triumphed by four shots over Major champion Shane Lowry of Ireland, who carded a final round of 64.

The Australian did not get off to the best of starts when he stumbled with an opening bogey. However, he recovered quickly with three consecutive birdies from the second hole before adding another on nine to take a five-shot lead at the turn then.

Lowry started the day six shots back of Ormsby in a share of ninth place. However, his gallant efforts were not enough to catch the Australian and he had to settle for second place.

PTI