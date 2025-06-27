New Delhi: Actor Rashmika Mandanna will feature in an upcoming Pan-India project from Rawindra Pulle, titled Mysaa.

The 29-year-old actor shared the news with a poster on her Instagram handle Friday. She called her role “fierce, intense and extremely raw”.

“I always try to give you something new. something different… something exciting. And this…. This is one of those. A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now,” she wrote in the caption.

“It’s fierce…. it’s intense and it’s extremely raw.. I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating. This is just the beginning.”

The film is produced by Unformula Films.

Mandanna’s latest work is Kuberaa. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film released June 20 and stars Dhanush in the lead role, alongside Jim Sarbh.

The actor also has a slate of upcoming projects, which include Telugu film The Girlfriend, and Thama alongside Sanjay Dutt and Ayushmann Khurrana.