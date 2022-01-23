Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna, who was recently seen on the big screen essaying the role of Srivalli in the multi-lingual superhit, “Pushpa: The Rise”, unveiled the teaser of “Bhamakalapam” Sunday.

The delicious home-cooked thriller, directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti, will premiere on the Telugu OTT platform aha on February 11. Filmmaker Bharat Kamma, known for “Dear Comrade”, is the showrunner.

“It felt so funny the moment I saw the teaser,” Rasmika said. “There’s a lot of interesting ideas. It’s a sweet story but shot in a very funny, interesting way. I wish Priyamani garu, who’s playing the role of Anupama, loads of love.”

The teaser is set amid an old apartment, revolving around a homemaker, Anupama, who runs a YouTube cookery channel and is also notorious for being a gossip and poking her nose into the matters of other families. She even says it’s great fun to know what’s going on in other people’s lives.

In the middle of a rainy night, the focus shifts to a cold-blooded murder in the apartment. There’s a lot of mystery surrounding the crime scene, with a few characters expressing their worry about something. From goons to guns and chases, it’s apparent that an anxious Anupama is in some trouble and is a key link to the murder.

Composer Justin Prabhakaran (known for scoring the music of “Radhe Shyam” and “Dear Comrade”) has done it again; Deepak Kumar has cranked the camera and Viplav is in charge of the edits.