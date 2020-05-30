Puri: In view of COVID-19 outbreak, the Srimandir Managing Committee led by Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb Saturday said that it will organise the Rath Yatra only if the state government assures that no devotees are allowed on the Grand Road during the festival.

With this, Rath Yatra being celebrated without devotees has become more or less certain.

In another related development, acting on the advice of the state government, East Coast Railway (ECoR) authorities Saturday announced cancellation of all trains to Puri until further orders. This is being seen as a move which will deter thousands of pilgrims from coming to the town ahead of Rath Yatra.

That said, the state government has made no official announcements over the issue as yet. Earlier, the Union government had allowed chariot construction and it is on schedule, according to several reports from the ground.

Meanwhile, addressing reporters, Dibyasingha Deb said that the Snana Yatra — the bathing ritual of the three deities — will be conducted as per the rituals inside the temple premises at the Meghanad Pacheri with limited number of servitors.

Deb said the state information and public relations department will make arrangements for live telecast and webcast of Snana Yatra and Rath Yatra rituals and share the feed with media houses. He requested devotees to stay safe at home and watch the telecast on TV.

