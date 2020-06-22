Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said Monday that holding of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra in Puri amidst the COVID-19 pandemic is a big challenge. Naveen Patnaik called upon the people to strike a balance between centuries-old traditions and public health. The Odisha chief minister also thanked the Supreme Court for granting permission to hold the world famous festival. He also thanked the central government for extending necessary cooperation.

The Supreme Court Monday indicated it would allow the Rath Yatra, which is scheduled to start on Tuesday. It said the court cannot ‘micro-manage’ the rituals. It gave the responsibility to the Odisha government, the Centre and the temple management to deal with that issue.

“The whole world is passing through a difficult situation due to COVID-19. Holding the Rath Yatra of the Lord is definitely a challenge under the existing circumstances,” the chief minister, said in a video message.

Patnaik asserted that the government and the temple administration are fully prepared to hold the yatra Tuesday. “The whole world will be watching us. By performing the rituals of the Lord with discipline and at the same time adhering to social distancing and COVID guidelines, we can set an example for rest of the people across the globe,” the chief minister said.

The festival must be celebrated with utmost care in view of the COVID-19 crisis. It can be done by striking a perfect balance between centuries old traditions and public health, he said.

Patnaik also informed that Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and DGP Abhay are already camping in Puri to oversee the arrangements for the mega event, Patnaik said. He expressed the hope that all those associated with the management of the Rath Yatra will strictly abide by COVID-19 guidelines. He also appealed to the people to abide by all COVID-19 guidelines and ensure smooth holding of the Lord’s annual festival.