Rourkela: A domestic dispute in Rourkela’s Hatintola slum turned deadly Friday night, prompting police to launch an investigation into a suspected case of murder.

According to a source, Raisingh Munda, 37, allegedly killed his wife, Sabita Munda, after an argument over Rs500 and suspicions surrounding her character. The couple had been residing in the slum under Jalda A-Block area.

The source informed that Sabita had gone to watch the Rath Yatra earlier that day with a local youth, using Rs500 that had been kept at home. When Raisingh returned from work and found her missing, he questioned her upon her return around 11pm over the missing money.

An altercation broke out after Sabita explained she had spent the money during the festival visit. Allegedly overcome with rage and suspicion, Raisingh physically assaulted her. He then picked up a wooden plank from their house and struck her in the abdomen, causing fatal injuries, the source added.

Sabita reportedly died on the spot. Police are said to have detained Raisingh for questioning as the investigation continues.

PNN