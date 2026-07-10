Puri: Puri district administration has declared a 5-km radius around the holy town a no-fly zone for drones from July 16 to 27 and will deploy a mobile ‘Cyber Rath’ to help devotees report online frauds as part of enhanced security measures for the annual Rath Yatra.

Authorities said the drone restrictions have been imposed to ensure the safety, security and orderly conduct of the festival amid the prevailing security scenario and the possibility of aerial threats from unauthorised unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under the applicable provisions of law and in the interest of public safety, security, and maintenance of public order, it is declared the area within a 5 (five) kilometre radius of Puri Town as a ‘No Flying Zone’ for the period from 16th July 2026 to 27th July 2026 (both days inclusive),” according to the official notification.

The prohibition, however, will not apply to drones operated by authorised agencies permitted by the competent authority for official purposes such as aerial surveillance, security operations, aerial photography, videography, mapping, documentation, disaster response or any other purpose approved by the district administration in consultation with the Puri SP, it said.

“Any person found operating a drone/UAS in violation of this notification shall be liable for action under the applicable provisions of law, including the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the Aircraft Act, 1934, the Aircraft Rules, 1937, the Drone Rules, 2021 and any other law in force,” the notification said.

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The administration has designated Susanta Kumar Pati, Additional District Magistrate (Revenue), Puri, as the nodal officer to coordinate with all authorised drone-operating agencies during the Rath Yatra in consultation with the Puri SP.

Meanwhile, Puri Police Thursday detected and disabled a drone flying near the Shree Jagannath Temple. The drone was seized and its operator, Jayakrishna Mandal, a resident of Kolkata, was detained, police said.

Separately, police have decided to deploy a mobile cyber van, named ‘Cyber Rath’, during the Rath Yatra to assist devotees who may fall victim to online frauds, including fake hotel booking scams.

The cyber van will create awareness among pilgrims, tourists, hotel owners and local residents about emerging cyber threats and help victims report digital frauds, police said.