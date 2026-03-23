Puri: Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan Monday said elaborate arrangements, including videography, photography and 3D mapping, have been made for the inventory of Puri Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar, scheduled to begin March 25 after a gap of 48 years. He said the use of technology is aimed at ensuring transparency and proper documentation of the temple’s ornaments and other valuables. Harichandan said that for the first time, gemologists and RBI officials will be engaged in the exercise along with expert goldsmiths.

However, he clarified that there would be no valuation of the items and the exercise would be limited to documentation and verification. After reviewing the preparedness for the exercise at the 12thcentury shrine, the minister said detailed discussions were held to ensure the inventory process is conducted in a systematic, secure and transparent manner. He also stressed that daily rituals of the temple should not be disrupted during the exercise and directed officials to strictly follow the SOP prepared by the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee.