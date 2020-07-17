Puri: Huge amounts of ornaments and other precious metals had reportedly been stolen from the Ratnabhandar (treasury) of Srimandir 11 years ago.

A social media post on the alleged incident has gone viral recently. This apart, posters describing the alleged theft were stuck at several places in the Holy City here Thursday.

The social media post and the posters claimed that several senior officials, police personnel and Srimandir servitors were involved in the alleged theft. The social media post also claimed that a devotee had witnessed the theft but he kept his mouth shut due to threat from the servitors and security personnel.

According to the social media post, a mini-truck was used to carry the stolen ornaments from the West Gate of Srimandir. And it was a winter night.

Some servitors reportedly opened the Ratnabhandar after the Pahuda ritual and carried huge amount of ornaments to the mini-truck parked outside the shrine.

The servitors reportedly told the devotee concerned that the ornaments were being taken to some jewellers for repair work.

The social media post claimed that a road near the West Gate of Srimandir was sealed by the police to facilitate the burglary. Some servitors and police personnel reportedly threatened the devotee concerned and asked him not to reveal the incident to anyone.

The post also sought a high-level probe to find out the servitors, officials and police personnel involved in the incident.