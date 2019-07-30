New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday told a Delhi court that Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri is “highly influential” and is allegedly responsible for the “killing of a witness”.

Puri is under the scanner for allegedly receiving kickbacks in the AgustaWestland deal through his companies.

Arguing for the ED, Special Public Prosecutor D.P. Singh said: “The man is so influential that he not only poses flight risk but is capable of and responsible for tampering evidence and influencing the witness where one witness we fear has been killed.”

Special CBI judge Arvind Kumar, who is hearing the anticipatory bail plea filed by Puri, has posted the matter for hearing at 3 pm. While Special Public Prosecutors D.P. Singh and Naveen Kumar Matta are representing the ED, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vijay Aggarwal are appearing for Puri.

Earlier Monday, Special Judge Arvind Kumar extended the interim protection granted to Puri while slating the matter for hearing at noon Tuesday.