Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon recently shared a throwback picture with Sonali Bendre Behl, reminiscing shooting with her on 1998 film “Keemat”. Along with it, she posted a recent photograph of the two from one of the events.

“A #throwback pic of then and now ! @iamsonalibendre and I rocking up the #keemat poster, and now us smiling away at an event.. lovely memories of the fun time spent shooting the film and the songs ! Omg!especially- o mere chaila! Was a cardio workout,” Raveena captioned the post.

Directed by Sameer Malkan, “Keemat” also starred Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Speaking of Raveena’s upcoming projects, she will be soon seen in “KGF: Chapter 2”. She will essay the role of Ramika Sen in the project. Actor Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film. He will play the role of Adheera, who is an antagonist.