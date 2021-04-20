Mumbai: In the 12th match of this edition of the IPL, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 45 runs. During the game, CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took a catch on the extra-cover boundary too send back RR pacer Jaydev Unadkat back to the pavilion. Immediately after taking the catch, Jadeja signaled four with his fingers and shook his hips. Overall, Ravindra Jadeja scored eight runs, dismissed two RR batsmen including the in-form Jos Buttler and took four well-judged catches. However, it is video of the way he celebrated the catching of Unadkat which has gone viral.

The 32-year-old Jadeja first took a catch to send back Manan Vohra off Sam Curran. Then in the 14th over of the RR innings, he took a well-judged catch to dismiss Riyan Parag off Moeen Ali. It was followed up by the Chris Moris’ catch again of the same bowler. Then he caught Unadkat off the bowling of Shardul Thakur.

After taking the catch of Unadkat, the Indian all-rounder pointed to Mahendra Singh Dhoni and gestured a hilarious phone-call celebration while facing the dug-out.

CSK will next face Kolkata Knight Riders. The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai April 21.