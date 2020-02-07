Rayagada: The state government allocated Rs 905.53 crore to the district administration in 2018-19 financial year to implement developmental projects. However, Rs 103.42 crore has remained unutilised thanks to the callousness of the district administration.

The 18th report of the district planning committee said Rs 905.53 crore was allocated to various departments in the district in 2018-19 for implementation of various developmental projects. However, the departments were able to utilise only Rs 802.11 crore leaving the remaining funds lying unspent.

Departments like irrigation, energy, roads and buildings, rural welfare, science and technology, forest and, SC & ST departments have successfully utilised 100 per cent of their allocated fund.

The social welfare department has spent 99.76 per cent, water supply department has spent 98.95 per cent, education department 98.4 per cent and industry department has spent 95.6 per cent of the allocated funds. From the MP and MLA LAD funds, 93.5 per cent has been utilised successfully.

But the sports and cultural department has failed to spend even a single rupee from the allocated fund of Rs 1 crore.

Similarly, from the Rs 5.46 crore sanctioned to the urban development department, Rs 3.55 crore has remained unutilised. The government had sanctioned Rs 42.11 crore to agriculture, soil conservation, fishery, and horticulture departments. However, out of this Rs 18.97 crore has remained unspent.

Departments like health and public welfare and rural development have spent 74.68 and 77.62 per cent of the allocated funds, respectively.

Resentment brewed among residents after this information came to the fore. The administration’s negligence has resulted in non-use of funds, said people, adding the administration should take proper steps so that funds which will come in the financial year 2020-21 will be utilised properly.