Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Saturday suspended Rayagada Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Debarchan Behera on charges of corruption and sexual harassment.

“Debarchan Behera, DFO, Rayagada Forest Division, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect by the state government, taking note of sensitivity and the seriousness of the allegations against him,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Behera allegedly harassed a woman employee sexually at workplace.

“This is serious in nature and violates provisions conduct rules for government servants, the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013,” said the statement.

Besides, corruption allegations surfaced against the Rayagada DFO relating to construction and maintenance of government building and purchase of store articles.

The statement said the serious allegations are under inquiry.

