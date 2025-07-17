Bhubaneswar: One person was killed and two others were injured after a push trolley and a goods train got entangled at Rayagada railway station yard in Odisha Thursday, officials said.

In a statement, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said, “Unfortunately, one contractual labourer got hit by the goods train and expired. Another labourer and one trolley man sustained minor injuries. They are admitted to a nearby hospital and will be discharged after due medical attention.”

The mishap occurred in the morning when the umbrella of a push trolley got entangled with a moving wagon of a goods train.

An official said the trolley was positioned between line Nos. 4 and 5 in the yard and was not on any track.

Senior railway officials rushed to the site to assess the situation.

An inquiry into the incident has been initiated, and suitable compensation is being provided by the contractor, the official added.

PTI