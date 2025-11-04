Rayagada: Police inaction in the rape of a 21-year-old tribal woman in an area under Chandili police station in this district has sparked concern among locals Monday.

The survivor has lodged a complaint at the Chandili police station, but the police are yet to take any action against the accused.

The matter came to the fore after the survivor lodged a complaint at the joint grievance cell of the District Collector Ashutosh Kulkarni and Rayagada SP Swathy S Kumar Monday, seeking justice.

On being apprised, the Collector directed the police to take up the issue immediately and take action in this regard. Sources said that the woman, a resident of Kolnara block, had gone to graze her herd of goats September 2.

Meanwhile, a youth of the village picked her up to a thatched house and raped her there, she alleged.

Later, the accused threatened to kill her after she informed her family members. Left with no option, the woman lodged a written complaint at Chandili police station September 3.

Police conducted a medical examination on her but failed to arrest the accused. Since then, two months have passed, but Chandili police are yet to take any action in this regard, she alleged.

When contacted, Chandili ICC Uttam Kumar Sahu said the medical examination failed to show any signs of rape, and an investigation is underway.