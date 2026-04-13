Rayagada: With the onset of summer, the first suspected heatstroke-related death has been reported.

Kulaka Ramulu (around 60–65) died near Tamiliguda under Jagannathpur panchayat in the Gunupur police limits of Rayagada district. He was a resident of Soura Sahi in Jagannathpur village.

According to reports, local youths spotted a man lying unconscious and informed police. On receiving information, Gunupur police reached the spot and began an investigation.

According to family members, Ramulu had gone to the fields for work and is suspected to have died of heatstroke due to intense heat. He was also suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Following the incident, concerns have been raised about the need for greater awareness and caution among elderly people in the coming days. There have also been calls from intellectuals urging the government to issue precautionary advisories at the earliest.