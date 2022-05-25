Rayagada: Death of more than 47 persons in 106 road mishaps during the last four months in this district has emerged as a big concern for the administrators as well as residents, a report said. The sharp spike in road accidents has baffled the district administration, police and health officials as they are pondering over the ways and means to contain the menace.

The matter came to the fore at a recent meeting of the district road safety committee held at the conference hall at the Collectorate. Rayagada Collector Saroj Kumar Mishra presided over the meeting attended by SP Vivekanand Sharma and chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Lalmohan Routray and other senior officials. In the meeting, the officials presented the details of the road accidents and the subsequent death tolls of the last two years.

The data revealed that more than 110 persons died in 271 road accidents in 2020 while 133 persons died in 297 road accidents in 2021.

The mishaps have refused to abate despite the district administration and police personnel adopting a host of measures. What is alarming is that at least 47 persons have died in 106 mishaps within just four months of this year. The report said that most of the accidents are occurring in Rayagada, Sheshkhal, Chandili, Ambadala areas and particularly during December, January, February, June and September. The Collector directed NHAI officials, Works and Rural Works departments to take steps to rectify the errors and asked the police to intensify helmet checking and drunk driving.