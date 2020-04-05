Rayagada: A youth who had fled from the district headquarters hospital (DHH) here Saturday while under observation for suspected COVID-19 infection was found Sunday. The youth has been identified as a resident of Kashipur block in Rayagada district.

Sources said the youth was working in a company in Kerala. Due to the lockdown imposed in the country, he was finding it difficult to reach his native place. However, he managed to reach this town Friday and reached the Sikarapai area by hitching a ride on a goods train, with the help of a goods train.

Locals of the area, however informed the police about the arrival of the youth. The police then detained the youth and got him admitted Friday evening to the Rayagada DHH here. However, Saturday morning when a doctor and nurses came to collect the blood sample of the youth, they found him missing.

The DHH authorities then informed the case of the missing youth to the chief district medical officer (CDMO) who in turn passed on the information to SDPO Tapan Rath. A case was registered against the youth and a team of police and health officials started searching for the youth. He was finally located at Balikana village and brought back to the hospital .

It should be stated here that so far 21 persons in Odisha have tested positive for coronavirus. Out of them 16 are currently undergoing treatment at the Ashwini Hospital in Cuttack while one has recovered and discharged. Currently Bhubaneaswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak are under complete lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

PNN