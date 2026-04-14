Kendrapara: Forest officials have urged the Kendrapara Collector and District Magistrate (DM) to take immediate steps to demolish six illegal hotels operating inside Bhitarkanika National Park.

These hotels, reportedly violating Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms, are said to be causing significant harm to the park’s fragile ecosystem.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Rajnagar Mangrove Forest and Wildlife Division Varadaraj Gaonkar sent an official letter to the Collector—who also chairs the District Coastal Zone Monitoring Committee (DCZMC)—requesting urgent legal action against the hotel owners.

The hotels in question, which have not received approval from either the DCZMC or the Forest department, are located within a protected area of the national park. Sources revealed that the establishments are contributing to the degradation of coastal waters through pollution and encroaching upon sensitive ecosystems.

Gaonkar stated that once the district administration grants permission, the Forest department will proceed with an eviction and demolition drive to remove these illegal structures.

Under the CRZ Act, construction activities within 500 metres of the high-tide line or in environmentally sensitive coastal zones are prohibited without proper legal clearance. Violations typically lead to demolition of structures, fines and legal repercussions for developers.

“We will not tolerate encroachment on government and forest lands,” said Gaonkar, stressing that strict legal action will be taken against any hotel owners who refuse to vacate.

The Forest department is also working on gathering detailed information about other encroachments within the park.

The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to preserve the biodiversity of Bhitarkanika, one of India’s most ecologically sensitive regions.