Nayagarh: Are you fond of ice cream? If yes, then be on alert next time when you put this sweet and creamy bar into your mouth, especially those of non-branded. In a shocking incident, a whole razor blade was found inside an ice-cream bar in Nayagarh.

Ranjan Kumar Basantaray, a resident of Itamati Telisahi, had gone to Baghera under Sadar block to witness Dhabaleswar fair. There he bought an ice cream bar from an ice cream seller.

Few minutes after consuming the ice cream, he felt a sharp-like object inside his mouth. He immediately brought the ice cream bar out of his mouth and saw a whole razor blade stuck in the ice cream bar.

He went to the ice cream seller and asked about it, but the latter pleaded his ignorance on how a blade came out from an ice cream bar.

Had it been a child, instead of Ranjan, what would have happened, asked some furious local residents.

And if that had been the case, who would have been held responsible for? they further questioned.

Few months ago, a chips packet at a shop in Balugaon area under Nayagarh Sadar block was found to be predated. At that time some consumers had complained that the packaged food item tasted bad. A video featuring this had also gone viral.

Local residents alleged that the manufacturers are careless about maintaining the standard of their food quality because the district food safety department is not conducting raids on these food manufacturing units.

Our repeated efforts to contact District food safety officer Nibedita Bhatt on her mobile phone for a reaction on razor blade razor blade incident failed as calls went unanswered.

