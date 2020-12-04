Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained status quo third time in a row and kept the benchmark lending rate unchanged at four per cent. This was announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das here Friday. The RBI governor said that the central bank will maintain an accommodative monetary policy stance to support growth and keep inflation at targeted level. Das said that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to keep the repo rate unchanged. The reverse repo rate remained unchanged at 3.35%, he added.

Das also said that the RBI is committed to preserve depositors’ interest in financial system. He added that financial markets are working in orderly fashion and there are nascent signs of economic recovery in Q2 of current fiscal

Das informed that the RBI is ready to take further measures to ease liquidity. It will continue to respond to global uncertainty in the best possible manner. He pointed out that the central bank will use various instruments at appropriate time to ensure ample liquidity is available in system.

Das however, admitted that core inflation remains sticky and the CPI inflation is projected at 6.8 per cent in the third quarter of the current fiscal. He said that economy is recuperating faster with more sectors joining recovery path.

Details to follow