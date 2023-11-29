Bhubaneswar: Reserve Bank of India(RBI) will launch a coin, soiled and mutilated currency notes exchange drive across all 314 blocks of Odisha in the next two to three months, Regional Director of the central bank Sarada Prasanna Mohanty said Wednesday.

Mohanty further urged people to disregard any false information circulating about the ineffectiveness of some coins. He affirmed that coins of various denominations, ranging from 50 paise to Rs20, are recognised as legal tender and can be exchanged without any issue.

Mohanty asserted that people can deposit their coins in banks and the latter can not refuse to accept them. In case, any bank refuses to accept coins, the customers can lodge complaints at the Lokapal of the RBI. Appropriate action will be taken against banks that deny taking coins, he added.

The decision is said to have been prompted after a large number of people from different parts of the state started coming to RBI Bhubaneswar branch daily to exchange Rs 2,000 notes along with damaged and worn-out notes, and coins.

