Nabarangpur: Forest officials seized a Royal Bengal tiger skin and arrested a man allegedly attempting to sell it for Rs 10 lakh in Nabarangpur district Friday.

The tiger skin was recovered from the Patree Reserve Forest under the Dabugaon forest range following a covert operation by the Forest Department.

While one suspect was arrested, two others managed to escape and are currently absconding.

The accused has been identified as Shibun Takri of Patree village under Dabugaon police limits.

According to Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Udayan Subudhi, the accused was working as a pastor.

Posing as buyers, forest personnel approached the suspects, who were allegedly preparing to sell the tiger skin.

The operation led to the arrest of the main accused, while two accomplices fled into the forest after spotting the officials.

The tiger skin, which had reportedly been stitched and prepared for sale, was recovered from a bag carried by the accused.

Forest officials also seized a motorcycle from the spot.

A case has been registered under relevant wildlife protection laws, and further investigation is underway.