Bhubaneswar: The Regional College of Management (RCM) is all set to host its flagship annual fest, Brahmastra 2025, from April 25 to April 29. With 37 exciting events lined up, this mega B-fest promises to be one of the grandest celebrations in the institute’s history.

Designed as a unifying platform, Brahmastra aims to bring together the academic community not just from Odisha, but from across India.

The goal is to create a vibrant educational ecosystem where students, the professionals of tomorrow, come together to channel their passion, creativity, and drive into practical learning experiences. Rooted in the philosophy that “Learning happens through Doing,” Brahmastra provides a unique opportunity for students to gain hands-on exposure in areas such as leadership, teamwork, event planning, and strategic thinking.

Entirely student-led and guided by a highly experienced and dynamic faculty, Brahmastra has consistently witnessed overwhelming participation and success in its past editions. This year, the fest has been scaled up with multiple verticals, including management and IT competitions, sports, cultural showcases, food first, and ‘Drona’, a distinctive competition that celebrates faculty excellence and their role in nation-building.

Speaking about the event, RCM director Pritam Pal remarked, “Changing times demand a change in perspective. We need a 360-degree shift in how we educate the next generation — a mission too vast for one institution alone.”

