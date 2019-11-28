Balasore: Even as the state government has implemented 5T for efficient and transparent service delivery at government offices, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Central range) Anil Kumar Samal visited Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore Wednesday.

Samal took stock of various problems and shortcomings plaguing the healthcare services at the district headquarters hospital. He held talks with the hospital officials to address the problems and laid emphasis on effective implementation of the 5-T.

The RDC during his visit to the surgery, gynaecology and medicine wards interacted with patients and their kin about service delivery.

Patients apprised the RDC about various problems they have been facing.

Girija Das, a relative of a patient, said that there is shortage of doctors, medical staff and medical equipment at the hospital.

The RDC inquired the patients about the quality of food being served to them.

CDMO Dr Bannerjee Prasad Chhotray said that as the state government has been laying stress on 5-T to ensure quality services for people, officials are making all possible efforts for its success.

