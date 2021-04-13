Bhubaneswar: The state government Monday asked all district Collectors to reactivate government and private Covid-19 facilities utilised during the first wave of the virus to accommodate the new patients.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra has written to the Collectors, municipal commissioners and Chief District Medical and Public Health Officers (CDM & PHOs) in this regard.

“In view of the rapid surge of the Covid-19 cases, you are requested to remain in readiness to accommodate the new cases and activate the earlier used government and private Covid facilities in a phased manner as and when required,” Mohapatra said in the letter.

He asked the authorities to operationalise healthcare facilities with an increment of 50 beds at a time when needed. The number of ICU beds shall be 20 per cent of general beds and availability of ventilators shall be at least 50 per cent of all ICUs, he said.

All the private hospitals established under Odisha Clinical Establishment Act having 30 beds or more must reserve at least 10 per cent of beds for the Covid patients. If required, 80 per cent of available beds will be reserved for the Covid patients, Mohapatra directed.

All districts and municipal corporations have been directed to set up dedicated Covid helpdesks.

Meanwhile, the government has also advised people not to rush to the hospital, if it is not necessity. People have been advised to utilise existing telemedicine services for their ailments.

The Health department has directed the hospitals to ensure that no emergency case is denied timely medical care in the name of Covid.

Central registration is to be suspended for the time being and manual registration to be taken up in each OPD to avoid large gathering.

All elective surgeries will be stopped and only emergency surgeries to be taken up. One attendant is to be allowed for the serious indoor patients and no attendant would be allowed inside the ward for ambulatory patient.

In OPD, the medical officer should avoid advising frequent re-visit of the patients if not required.

