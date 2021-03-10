For women, during the first three days of period, they go through a lot of trouble like fatigue, abdominal pain, mood swings. On these days, they feel very weak and at times it is very difficult for them to even get up from bed.

These days, there is only one question in the mind of women i.e. whether exercising during the period will be right or not. Fitness freak ladies are more concerned about their fitness; they do not like to miss out on their workouts regime even for a single day.

Such women are confused about doing workouts during their periods. If you too are struggling with the same then we tell you how right it is to exercise during your periods.

How safe is exercising during periods?

Women often rest during periods. The more you relax, the better your body will be. Whether to exercise or not depends entirely on your body and your will power. But according to experts, it is not only safe to do a little exercise during periods, but it has been seen that it reduces the symptoms of pre-menstrual syndrome. Not only this, women also get relief from abdominal pain by exercising during the period.

Things to keep in mind: There is no problem in the body by doing light exercise. During exercise women should take care not to carry heavy weight items. When you exercise, your body releases a hormone called Androphin which is helpful in relieving stress, torsion, headache and pain caused by menstruation.

Exercises women can do: It is completely safe to dance. In many studies, it has been revealed that a woman’s body benefits greatly by walking during periods. Exercise during this time relieves muscles and relieves pain. Dancing is a good exercise, apart from this, mind also stays happy by dancing and light exercise, and stretching, walking, aerobics, yoga and stress are relieved. Stretching at the same time causes body relaxation. Remember that you exercise during this time only when your mind and body are able to exercise.