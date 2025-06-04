A viral video has taken over the internet and it feels straight out of a video game. It starts like a scene from GTA Vice City. Only this time, it’s real life.

A woman, holding what looks like a metal bar, suddenly starts smashing car windows. She goes from one vehicle to the next, swinging hard, like she’s in a rage-fueled mission. No one knows why she’s doing it.

There’s no context. No words. Just chaos.

The viral video captures her jumping on a car bonnet and continuing the destruction. That’s when things get even crazier. The driver of that car, clearly fed up, starts driving—with the woman still on the bonnet.

She holds on. Keeps shouting. But doesn’t stop the madness.

Watch the viral video:

People watching the video are stunned. One user joked, “Is this GTA Vice City?” and dropped a laughing emoji. Others are confused. Some are worried. Everyone’s asking the same thing—“Why is she doing this?”

There are no answers yet. But the video keeps spreading. And with every share, more viewers jump into the comment section to guess the story behind this real-life rampage. It’s raw, intense, and totally viral.

PNN